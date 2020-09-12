-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Ben Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 182-yard par-3 11th. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.