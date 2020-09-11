In his second round at the Safeway Open, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Beau Hossler got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hossler hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 7 under for the round.