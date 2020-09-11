In his second round at the Safeway Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Cook's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cook's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cook's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cook hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.