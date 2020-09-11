Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Lahiri finished his round tied for 34th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Anirban Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lahiri's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 7 under for the round.