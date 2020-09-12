In his second round at the Safeway Open, Andy Zhang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Zhang's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Zhang's tee shot went 290 yards to the native area, his second shot went 149 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Zhang got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Zhang's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

Zhang hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zhang had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.