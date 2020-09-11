In his second round at the Safeway Open, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Andrew Putnam hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Putnam chipped in his third shot from 96 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Putnam's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.