  • Alex Cejka shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Alex Cejka makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Cejka sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Alex Cejka makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.