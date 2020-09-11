-
Alex Cejka shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Cejka sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Alex Cejka makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Alex Cejka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cejka finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Cejka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cejka at 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cejka to 2 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cejka hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cejka to 2 over for the round.
