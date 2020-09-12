  • Akshay Bhatia shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • The 2020-21 season begins with the Safeway Open and, in The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round where Scotsman Russell Knox carded a 63 to take a one shot lead over Cameron Percy & Sam Burns, and 2-time champion at Silverado Resort, Brendan Steele, opened with a round of 7-under.
    The Takeaway

    Knox takes early lead, Burns & Percy one back, 2-time champion Steele at -7

    The 2020-21 season begins with the Safeway Open and, in The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round where Scotsman Russell Knox carded a 63 to take a one shot lead over Cameron Percy & Sam Burns, and 2-time champion at Silverado Resort, Brendan Steele, opened with a round of 7-under.