Akshay Bhatia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Bhatia had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bhatia to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bhatia missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bhatia to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bhatia's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bhatia hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Bhatia to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Bhatia suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Bhatia had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.