In his second round at the Safeway Open, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.