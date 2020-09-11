In his second round at the Safeway Open, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 119th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Wise chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wise's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.