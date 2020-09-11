Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Baddeley hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Baddeley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Baddeley's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.