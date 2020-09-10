-
Zack Sucher shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 10, 2020
Highlights
Zack Sucher makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Zack Sucher makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Zack Sucher hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Tom Hoge, and Akshay Bhatia are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Sucher hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
