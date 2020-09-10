Zac Blair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Blair's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Blair had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blair's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.