Xinjun Zhang putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Xinjun Zhang hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
