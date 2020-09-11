-
Wyndham Clark posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Wyndham Clark had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Clark at 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
