William McGirt comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGirt finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, William McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving William McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, McGirt's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, McGirt had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, McGirt hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, McGirt's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
