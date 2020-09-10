In his first round at the Safeway Open, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 96th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gordon's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Gordon had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gordon got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Gordon to even-par for the round.