Wesley Bryan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bryan's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Bryan's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 59-foot putt for eagle. This put Bryan at 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.