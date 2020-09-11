-
-
Wes Roach shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Wes Roach hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 98th at even par; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Roach had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Roach hit his 91 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Roach's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Roach chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.