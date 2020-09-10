In his first round at the Safeway Open, Vincent Whaley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Andy Zhang, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 2 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.