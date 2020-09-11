In his first round at the Safeway Open, Tyler McCumber hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 115th at 1 over; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

McCumber got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, McCumber hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, McCumber hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.