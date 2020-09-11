-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 97th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
