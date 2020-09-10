In his first round at the Safeway Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 96th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Merritt's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Merritt hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.