Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Brendan Steele; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Tom Hoge's his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.