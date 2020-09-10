  • Strong putting brings Tom Hoge a 6-under 66 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tom Hoge lands his 102-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Tom Hoge uses nice approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

