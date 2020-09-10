In his first round at the Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wilkinson's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Wilkinson hit his 88 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

Wilkinson hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 5 under for the round.