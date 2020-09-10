-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
