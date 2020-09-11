-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gooch's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
