-
-
Stewart Cink putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Stewart Cink hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 4 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cink hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.