-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.