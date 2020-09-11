Shintaro Ban hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ban finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Ban had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ban to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Ban suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ban at even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ban's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ban to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ban chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ban to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ban had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ban to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Ban reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ban to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Ban chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ban to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ban chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ban to 2 under for the round.