In his first round at the Safeway Open, Shawn Stefani hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 152nd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

Stefani got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stefani to even-par for the round.

Stefani's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stefani got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Stefani to 3 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Stefani got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stefani to 4 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Stefani got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stefani to 5 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 4 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stefani to 5 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stefani's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stefani's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stefani's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 5 over for the round.