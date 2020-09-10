-
Shane Lowry putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Shane Lowry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Shane Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lowry had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lowry hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
