  • Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open

  • Prior to the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia talks about the shift in perspective since becoming a father and how he’s managed life between work and family.
    Interviews

    Sergio Garcia on finding the balance between golf and family prior to Safeway Open

    Prior to the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia talks about the shift in perspective since becoming a father and how he’s managed life between work and family.