Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Interviews
Sergio Garcia on finding the balance between golf and family prior to Safeway Open
Prior to the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia talks about the shift in perspective since becoming a father and how he’s managed life between work and family.
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Garcia hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garcia at 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
