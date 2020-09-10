In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Straka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Straka chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.