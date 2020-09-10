  • Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sepp Straka drains a 13-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka sinks eagle putt at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sepp Straka drains a 13-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 9th hole.