Sebastian Cappelen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Andy Zhang, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastian Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Cappelen's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cappelen had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cappelen's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Cappelen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

Cappelen tee shot went 169 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Cappelen to even-par for the round.