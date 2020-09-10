Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Sean O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, O'Hair's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, O'Hair hit his 75 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, O'Hair hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.