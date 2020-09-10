In his first round at the Safeway Open, Seamus Power hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his round tied for 74th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Seamus Power's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Power's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Power hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Power's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.