Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stallings finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scott Stallings hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th. This moved Scott Stallings to 3 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stallings hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stallings hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Stallings hit his 231 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.