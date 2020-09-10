Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 182-yard par-3 11th. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Piercy's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.