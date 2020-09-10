In his first round at the Safeway Open, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Tom Hoge; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scott Harrington hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Harrington had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Harrington's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Harrington's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.