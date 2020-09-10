  • Scott Harrington putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Harrington’s difficult chip leads to birdie at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.