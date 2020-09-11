-
Scott Brown shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Scott Brown hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Brown hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Brown's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
Brown got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
