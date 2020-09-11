-
Sangmoon Bae rebounds from poor front in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sangmoon Bae hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bae finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Sangmoon Bae's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bae's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
