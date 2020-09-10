In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 16th, Sam Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ryder's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.