  • Sam Burns shoots 8-under 64 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns holes a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns sinks 15-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns holes a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.