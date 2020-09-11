In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Cameron Percy; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Burns hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Burns chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burns to 8 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 8 under for the round.