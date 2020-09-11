In his first round at the Safeway Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 81st at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Theegala got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 92 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Theegala tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.