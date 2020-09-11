Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Brehm's 82 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.