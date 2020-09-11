-
-
Ryan Blaum shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Ryan Blaum hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Blaum chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Blaum to 2 under for the round.
Blaum got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Blaum's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blaum hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.