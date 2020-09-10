-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
