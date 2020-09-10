In his first round at the Safeway Open, Russell Knox hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Russell Knox's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Knox hit his 229 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 7 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 8 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 9 under for the round.