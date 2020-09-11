-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 117th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Sloan's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
